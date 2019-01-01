Zack Pearson discusses the upcoming playoffs for the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The countdown is just five days for Bears' fans for the postseason, yet it really stretches back about eight years.

Not since January of 2011 has the team had a week like this where they can look forward to their team in a playoff game. It's a welcome change for the franchise that underwent a transformation in 2018.

Zach Pearson of Bear Report saw it unfold and is now looking ahead to the Wild Card match-up with the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday he was in the Sports Feed studios to talk about that game with Philadelphia with Josh Frydman, as they looked ahead to the playoffs while also discussing the 12-win regular season.

You can watch Zack's segments in the video above or below.