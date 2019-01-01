United flight makes emergency landing at O’Hare; No injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A United flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago’s O’Hare International airport Tuesday.

There are reports of a blown tire in midair.

Cellphone video shared with WGN News showed firefighters helping passengers off the plane and onto the tarmac.

The passengers were then loaded onto a bus and taken to the terminal.

In a statement, United Airline said:

United flight 698 traveling from San Francisco to Chicago landed safely in Chicago after experiencing an issue with its landing gear. There were no injuries reported and we arranged transport for passengers from the aircraft to the airport terminal. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.