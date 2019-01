× Stolen vehicle recovered; 6-year-old found safe inside

MELROSE PARK, Ill – Suburban police recovered a stolen vehicle Tuesday with a child inside.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from to 0-100 block of North Avenue in Northlake around 5:30 p.m.

A 6-year-old boy was in the car at the time.

The car and the boy were located 20 minutes later in Melrose Park.

The boy was unharmed.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.