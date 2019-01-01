Police search for gunman who shot postal worker in Elk Grove Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Police are searching for the gunman who shot a United States postal worker in Elk Grove Village.

Police said the male postal worker was driving an unmarked postal vehicle near Smethwick Lane around 6 p.m. Monday when shots were fired. Officials said the shots possibly came from a dark sports utility vehicle. The man who was shot got out of his car and called for help. A nearby resident called 911.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He has since been stabilized. His age and identity have not been released.

Police continue to investigate and are asking any residents in the area who may have security cameras or video camera for their doorbells to contact police if they have footage that may be helpful.

The U.S. Postal Service is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 847-357-4100.