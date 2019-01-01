Police release images of suspects in Red Line attacks

CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance photos of a group of teenagers accused of injuring three people over the weekend during an attack on the Red Line.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police say dozens of teens inside the underground Red Line platform at Chicago Avenue and State Street and allegedly attacked two men, 26 and 28, and a 29-year-old woman, punching and kicking them running off.

Two men and a woman suffered serious cuts and bruises. One man suffered a broken eye socket.

Police say most of the attackers, about 50 of them, were between the ages of 15 and 19.

The attacks appear to have been random.

The CTA stopped trains for a couple hours while police investigated.