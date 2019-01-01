Overcast lingers with light snow

With low level moisture in place an upper level disturbance passing overhead will keep cloudiness and occasional light snow over the Chicago area Wednesday. Any accumulations will mainly be north of I-80 and generally less than ½ inch. As the upper disturbance moves off to the east, skies will gradually clear from the west overnight.

That will be it for the colder air, as southwest winds mark the beginning of Pacific source air Thursday that will persist for the next several days, giving an extended period of mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 40s. Our next chance of precipitation looks to be Monday and Tuesday early next week, as low pressure lifts out of the central plains passing over our area.