New Year’s babies born at Chicago area hospitals

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Hospitals in the Chicago area are welcoming the first babies of 2019.

Advocate Christ Medical Center’s first baby of the year was born at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. Eli Jordan, who was 8 pounds, 6 ounces, was born to Krystal Robinson, a Chicago resident.

Both mom and baby are resting at the Oak Lawn hospital.

Another baby was born less than an hour later in Hazel Crest. After 15 hours of labor, first-time mom, Kiara Cox, gave birth to Treasure Jasmine. Treasure weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was born at 1:04 a.m. in the Advocate South Suburban Hospital’s Women and Infants Center.

Cox delivered her baby one week earlier than expected.

To celebrate Treasure’s arrival, nurses at the hospital presented the new mom with a gift basket filled with baby essentials.