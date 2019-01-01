Midday Fix: Hangover Help Recipe from Chef Heath Schecter

Heath Schecter

Hey Chef Heath – a private chef experience

Based out of Buffalo Grove

WEBSITE, TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT/HANDLE INFO FOR ALL INVOLVED:

ChefHeath.com

@Chef_Heath (twitter & Insta)

Hey Chef Heath (facebook)

The Hangover Helper (serves 4)

ingredients

1/2 lb slab bacon

4 eggs

4 Thick slices of brioche bread (or challah) about 1 ½-2” thick

4 T butter

1 T white distilled vinegar

1 med shallot, diced

1 c tomato sauce

2 T worcestershire sauce

2 tsp hot sauce

1 T prepared horseradish

2 T oil

1 T vodka (optional)

salt & pepper (to taste)

aged cheddar cheese to grate over finished dish

directions:

Make the bloody mary sauce. In a sauce pan on medium heat, add oil, saute shallots until transluscent.

If adding vodka, add now, and cook to reduce

Add tomato sauce, horseradish, Worcestershire, hot sauce and season with salt & pepper.

Adjust seasoning based upon taste

set oven to 425°. slice bacon into 4 slices, place on a sheet tray w/ a rack, and bake 8-10 minutes, flip and continue an additional 8-10 minutes, or until desired doneness.

using a 2” circle cutter (or a glass), cut out a round from each slice.

get a pot of water boiling, and crack eggs into separate bowls. once water is boiling, add vinegar. using a large spoon, stir the water, creating a vortex, then slowly add 1 egg at a time and cook about 2-3 minutes. remove with a slotted spoon.

in a bowl, melt butter. dip each side of bread into it. in a skillet on medium heat, add the bread rounds, season with salt & pepper, and toast.

plating: ladle about 2 oz of bloody mary sauce onto the center of the plate (or into a large, shallow bowl), place your toasted bread and then the poached egg on top of it. lay the thick slice of bacon next to it and season the dish with salt and grated some aged cheddar cheese over the top.