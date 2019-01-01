Tyler Trent, inspiring Purdue fan, passes away at age 20

CARMEL, Ind. – Tyler Trent, the courageous and inspiring Purdue fan, has died after his cancer battle at the age of 20.

The Purdue Cancer Center tweeted the news Tuesday night, FOX59 reports.

It’s with the deepest sorrow that we have to say goodbye to @theTylerTrent. We have all become #TylerStrong. To his family, words can’t express how sorry we are that he has passed. His life May have been short, but his legacy with be forever. pic.twitter.com/rONp00YoeK — Purdue Cancer Center (@PUCancerCenter) January 2, 2019

The Purdue fan inspired millions around the world as his story reached many in 2018.

Sports Illustrated reports Trent was as a student at Purdue in September 2017, “but had to leave school during the fall of 2018 after osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer identified in his spine, intensified. Trent had first discovered the disease when he was 15 years old, overcoming it following nine months of chemotherapy before it resurfaced two years later.”

Trent recently partnered with Riley Hospital for Children to create a cancer research endowment in his name. The fund will support the Precision Genomics program. Funds will cover genetic testing for families and aid in research to continue to search for a cure.

Trent received all of his treatment at Riley Hospital for Children and donated his tumor to the Wells Center for Pediatric Research.

You can donate to the endowment at Rileykids.org/tyler.

Thank you, @theTylerTrent

for touching our hearts

for changing our lives

for uniting our Purdue community. If you would like to help #HammerDownCancer, the @PUCancerCenter has set up the TylerTrent Cancer Research Endowment: https://t.co/56IIz3cfwC#TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/ypcTASaOmB — Purdue Alumni (@PurdueAlumni) January 2, 2019

Purdue University, established the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus who have encountered adversity in their pursuit of higher education.

Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, who battled and survived a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2006, sent a message of support to Trent on Twitter in October. He not only praised the student for his courage in the battle against cancer, but also extended an invitation to a Cubs game during the 2019 season.

The Cubs tweeted their condolences Tuesday.