Despite recent clouds, flurries and chill, past week’s averaging 30-deg milder than year ago’s arctic chill; milder Pacific air & sun’s return Thursday lays foundation for higher temps in coming days; next storm on a southern track
-
Lower 48 snow pack more than triples over the past week; reinforcing cold punch keeps Dec/Jan-level chill going Tuesday—but modest “warming” brings 40s Thursday/Friday; milder temps next week follow weekend chill
-
Wintry mix Wednesday, milder end to the week
-
Despite current chill odds slightly favor milder than normal winter
-
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
-
Chicago not alone in recording a snowless Christmas
-
-
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
-
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
-
Snow and Cold Saturday—warmup starts Wednesday
-
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Chicagoans warm up to winter weather
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️