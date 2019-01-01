CPD reports officer took his own life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The Chicago police department acknowledge a tragic start to 2019 as another officer took his own life.

Police News Affairs confirmed Tuesday the officer, who worked out of the 7th District, died by suicide

Sources told WGN the officer was found dead at his home. Sources said he had worked for the department for six years.

2018 was a rough year for CPD with the loss of four officers killed in the line of duty. Three in recent months have killed themselves.

Two others worked out of the 5th District along with officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, who were hit and killed by a Metra train in December.

Monday night at a media briefing, police superintendent Eddie Johnson, acknowledged the issue.

“We had a terrible 2018 in terms of officers getting hurt, killed and committing suicide,” he said. “Yet these officers come out every day and every night and do what we ask them to do.”

Superintendent Johnson said police chaplains and counselors with the employee assistance program have been on hand to talk with officers who need help.

Currently there are six chaplains and five clinical therapists on staff to serve more than 13,000 employees.

A 2018 study by the Ruderman Family Foundation found the number of police officers who died by suicide was more than triple that of officers who were fatally shot on the job.

And according to the Department of Justice, the suicide rate in the Chicago Police Department is 60 percent higher than the national average due to the chronic gun violence and high murder rate exposing officers to a staggering amount of trauma.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline anytime at 1-800-273-8255.