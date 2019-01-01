Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold start to the year but then a warm up
-
Cold start to 2019 but then temps rise
-
Cold returns later next week
-
Cold weekend and then a slight warmup
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
Cold returns after a mild stretch
-
Cold air blows in for the weekend
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
-
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Cold temps stick around into the weekend
-
Cold persists through most of the week