CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, and police said it’s the first shooting of the year,

Police said the 12-year-old was looking out of a second floor window around 12:15 a.m. on the 6500 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot in his left hand.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was treated and released.

No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.