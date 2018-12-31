× Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain remains in effect until 9AM CST generally north of Interstate-80

With a cold rain spreading north across our area and temperatures hovering in the lower 30s, the Chicago National Weather Service has continued the Winter Weather Advisory for scattered areas of freezing rain north of Interstate -80 until 9AM CST this Monday morning (purple-shaded area on the headlined map). If out and about this morning driving or walking, take extra precaution – portions of some roads/highways as well as streets/sidewalks and parking lots may be quite slick with a thin layer of glaze. Readings should gradually warm well above freezing later this morning.

Below are maps depicting current temperatures and rain/freezing rain…

Current Temperatures

Current precipitation