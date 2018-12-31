Shawn Sierra discusses the playoff-bound Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been quite a ride for Bears fans since early September, and the best part is that it's not ending yet.

The playoffs are ahead for Matt Nagy's team as they now look towards a match-up with the Eagles at Soldier Field in the Wild Card round late Sunday afternoon. It's their first playoff game in eight years and is the first of what they hope could be a four-stop road to a Super Bowl title.

Shawn Sierra of the "Shawn and Maya in the Mornings" discussed the team's upcoming postseason on Sports Feed Monday along with the 12-4 regular season that ended with a win over the Vikings.

