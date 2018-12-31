× Rain gradually changing over to wet snow across northern Illinois this Monday evening

As low pressure pulls off to the east and winds swing around to the north, colder air is feeding into northern Illinois this Monday evening with rain gradually becoming mixed with and changing over to a wet snow. There could be some accumulation up to an inch mainly to the north of Interstate-80, which could make roads/highways/sidewalks and parking lots somewhat slushy and slick. The precipitation will slowly diminish from west to east tonight.

So, if you’re out and about this evening into the overnight hours, be aware are of the changing weather. Take your time driving and walking as temperatures falling below 32-degrees combined with the snow will make for potentially slick conditions.

Below is a map depicting the current rain/snow line and progress of the precipitation shield.