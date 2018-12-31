Postal worker shot while driving in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Ill. – A postal worker was shot while driving in Elk Grove Monday.

Police said the man, who is a U.S. Postal Worker, was driving an unmarked postal vehicle near Smethwick Lane around 6 p.m.

Police said the man was shot while he was driving. The man got out of his car and called out for help. A nearby resident called 911.

The man was taken to the hospital.

His age, identity and condition have not been released.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark SUV fleeing the area immediately after shots were fired.

Police continue to investigate and are asking any residents in the area who may have security cameras or video camera for their doorbells to contact police if they have footage that may be helpful.

The U.S. Postal Service is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 847-357-4100.