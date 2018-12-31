× Man, woman seriously injured in shooting at Wendy’s drive-thru

CHICAGO — A man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting at a fast-food restaurant drive-thru window on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at a Wendy’s in the 200 block of West Garfield Blvd.

The victims were in a black Saturn waiting on their food order, when two men got out of a silver SUV, and fired into their car.

The man is in critical condition and the woman in serious condition.

No one is in custody.