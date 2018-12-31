Lunchbreak: Signature Burger by The Feller @Spilt Milk Tavern

Adam Wendt, executive chef of The Feller @ Spilt Milk Tavern
The Feller @ Spilt Milk Tavern
2758 W Fullerton Ave
Logan Square in Chicago
instagram.com/thefellerchicago
the burger @ the feller
ingredients:
4ea- fresh baked burger rolls
4ea- dry-aged ground beef or burger patties (5oz ea)
8ea- thick cut bacon slices
8ea- white American cheese slices
16ea- b&b pickle slices *see below
1C- minced red onion
1/2C- fancy sauce *see below
1/4C mayo
2T- kosher salt
1T- cracked black pepper
1t- granulated garlic
Directions:
Evenly season both sides of burger patties with granulated garlic, kosher salt, pepper, and set aside. Cut rolls in half and evenly spread mayo onto both sides of roll and set aside. Mix the minced red onion and fancy sauce together in a bowl and set aside. Heat up griddle top to medium high heat and cook bacon slices. Set aside onto paper towels to absorb excess grease. Now place the burger patties onto the griddle and cook for 2 minutes. Flip the burgers and add two slices of cheese atop each one. Cook for another two minutes and set aside to rest. While burgers are resting, toast the rolls for 1-2 minutes. Once rolls are toasted, build your burgers starting bottom up with a spread of the fancy sauce onion mixture, b&b pickles, burger patty, bacon, and then top with another spread of the fancy sauce onion mixture and the top of the roll.
*fancy sauce:
Ingredients:
1ea- large egg
3T- dijon mustard
1T- honey
1C- neutral oil (canola or vegetable)
1T- kosher salt
Directions:
Whisk the egg, mustard powder, honey, salt and pepper together. Add a very small amount of oil and whisk until combined. After half the oil has been used, pour in the vinegar and keep adding the oil while whisking. The secret to good mayonnaise is to pour the oil into the mixture very slowly while whisking. Add lemon juice at the end while whisking.
*b&b pickles:
Ingredients:
15C- sliced cucumbers
3ea- onions, thinly sliced
1⁄4C- kosher salt
4C- crushed ice
2 1⁄2C- cider vinager
2 1⁄2C- sugar
3⁄4t- tumeric
1⁄2t- celery seed
1T- mustard seed
DIRECTIONS
Combine cucumbers, onions, salt and ice in a large bowl. Mix well. Put a weight on and allow to stand 3 hours. Rinse and drain thoroughly. Combine vinegar, sugar, turmeric, celery seed and mustard seed in a large pot. Add drained cucumbers. Place pot on medium low heat and bring to simmer. Remove from heat and seal in sterilized jars.