Lunchbreak: Signature Burger by The Feller @Spilt Milk Tavern

Adam Wendt, executive chef of The Feller @ Spilt Milk Tavern

The Feller @ Spilt Milk Tavern

2758 W Fullerton Ave

Logan Square in Chicago

spiltmilktavern.com

instagram.com/spiltmilktavern

facebook.com/spiltmilktavern

twitter.com/SpiltMilkTavern

fellerchicago.com

instagram.com/thefellerchicago

the burger @ the feller

ingredients:

4ea- fresh baked burger rolls

4ea- dry-aged ground beef or burger patties (5oz ea)

8ea- thick cut bacon slices

8ea- white American cheese slices

16ea- b&b pickle slices *see below

1C- minced red onion

1/2C- fancy sauce *see below

1/4C mayo

2T- kosher salt

1T- cracked black pepper

1t- granulated garlic

Directions:

Evenly season both sides of burger patties with granulated garlic, kosher salt, pepper, and set aside. Cut rolls in half and evenly spread mayo onto both sides of roll and set aside. Mix the minced red onion and fancy sauce together in a bowl and set aside. Heat up griddle top to medium high heat and cook bacon slices. Set aside onto paper towels to absorb excess grease. Now place the burger patties onto the griddle and cook for 2 minutes. Flip the burgers and add two slices of cheese atop each one. Cook for another two minutes and set aside to rest. While burgers are resting, toast the rolls for 1-2 minutes. Once rolls are toasted, build your burgers starting bottom up with a spread of the fancy sauce onion mixture, b&b pickles, burger patty, bacon, and then top with another spread of the fancy sauce onion mixture and the top of the roll.

*fancy sauce:

Ingredients:

1ea- large egg

3T- dijon mustard

1T- honey

1C- neutral oil (canola or vegetable)

1T- kosher salt

Directions:

Whisk the egg, mustard powder, honey, salt and pepper together. Add a very small amount of oil and whisk until combined. After half the oil has been used, pour in the vinegar and keep adding the oil while whisking. The secret to good mayonnaise is to pour the oil into the mixture very slowly while whisking. Add lemon juice at the end while whisking.

*b&b pickles:

Ingredients:

15C- sliced cucumbers

3ea- onions, thinly sliced

1⁄4C- kosher salt

4C- crushed ice

2 1⁄2C- cider vinager

2 1⁄2C- sugar

3⁄4t- tumeric

1⁄2t- celery seed

1T- mustard seed

DIRECTIONS

Combine cucumbers, onions, salt and ice in a large bowl. Mix well. Put a weight on and allow to stand 3 hours. Rinse and drain thoroughly. Combine vinegar, sugar, turmeric, celery seed and mustard seed in a large pot. Add drained cucumbers. Place pot on medium low heat and bring to simmer. Remove from heat and seal in sterilized jars.