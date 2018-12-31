FeedonThis: Saying goodbye to 2018, Sports Feed Style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The final Sports Feed of 2018 was similar to others during the year - especially on Monday.

Like it was this year, "Victory Mondays" were common as the Bears enjoyed a big rise under new head coach Matt Nagy. That included "Club Dub," which Jarrett Payton caught a bit of covering the Bears' game in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Josh Frydman and Andy Masur looked at that along with the team's "Club Dub" celebration video during Social Fodder, which is part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The guys also looked back on the incredible 2018 season for the Bears during the show as well.

Watch their thoughts in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plus the guys ended the year with another edition of "Man Crush Monday"

Watch Andy and Josh's picks in the video above.