Dozens displaced after fire damages apartment complex in Justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUSTICE, Ill. -- Dozens of people have been displaced after fire spread through an apartment complex in the southwest suburbs.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a 36-unit apartment complex located at 8701 W. 85th Place in Justice.

Fire crews rescued at least a dozen residents from the building, which is severely damaged.

Firefighters from Chicago assisted local crews. So much water was used to battle the fire, the water pressure in the town was impacted.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but is already at home recovering.

No serious injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.