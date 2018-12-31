× CTA offering free rides for New Year’s Eve

CHICAGO — CTA is offering free rides for New Year’s Eve.

From 10:00 P.M. today until 4:00 A.M. on New Year’s day, people can keep their fare cards in their wallets as they board buses and trains. CTA is also offering extended and expanded service.

It is all an effort to encourage people to make safe transportation choices. The CTA’s Near Year’s Eve free rides is sponsored this year by Miller Lite. Last year, CTA provided nearly 91,000 free rides on New Years Eve.