Cook County to refund homeowners $8.3M in property tax overpayments

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The Cook County treasurer announced Monday it will issue $8.3 million in refunds to nearly 30,000 households.

Homeowners do not need to file an application.

Treasurer Maria Pappas said the refunds are given to people who overpaid their property taxes and didn’t take reductions or exemptions into account. The refunds are due to tax overpayments made since 2013.

People who paid through an escrow account will get refund checks.

Everyone else will have the money directly refunded to their account.

To see if you are entitled to a refund, visit cookcountytreasurer.com and take these steps: