Belinda Chang is ringing in the New Year with her favorite Champagnes & festive Wines

From your first glass of Champagne to final fist bump of caviar, Belinda Chang warmly invites you into her circle of approachable luxury. An award-winning experiential story-teller and lifestyle expert, Belinda specializes in making epic moments every day occurrences. She joins us to share her champagne lifestyle along with her favorite bubbles and wine pairs to ring in any New Year!

Nino Frano Rustico Prosecco $18 Delamotte Non Vintage $40 Schramsberg Mirabelle Rosé $25 Delamotte Rosé $75 Delamotte Blanc de Blancs 2008 $80

More Info:

www.belindachang.com

www.instagram.com/belinda_chicago

www.youtube.com/channel/UCpJsaMiZp2m-slaTSDUJ2kw