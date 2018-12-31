A wet 2018 ends on a rainy note

Chicago’s official 2018 rainfall will be in excess of 49 inches – resting solidly in the number 4 spot in total annual precipitation dating back to 1871. Shortly after 6 pm Monday the daily total stood at .76 inches actually not far from the record of ,89 inches for that date set back in 1978. Rain was expected to diminish during the evening hours becoming mixed with and changing over to light snow as colder air pushed into our area behind departing low pressure.

Clouds were expected to stay over our area New Year’s Day through the overnight hours with northeast winds promoting a fair chance of snow flurries and perhaps even a little accumulation (less than an inch) along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The sun should finally return Wednesday and Thursday with a gradual moderation in temperatures – readings warming back into the 40s by this coming weekend.