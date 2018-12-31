2019 kicks off beneath a flurry-generating overcast which remains in place through Wednesday; milder Pacific air and sun’s return sets the stage for late week & weekend 40s; pattern driving “warm-up” to route next well south of Chicago
-
Warmer weather returns for the week
-
How do sunspots impact our weather?
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued; Slick roads possible
-
What state has the worst weather in the United States?
-
Christmas Day to welcome mild weather
-
-
Rain, snow possible on New Year’s Eve
-
Snow possible on Christmas Day
-
Temps in 30s, partly cloudy weekend
-
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
-
One more mild day then rain, wind blow in colder weather
-
-
Breezy and warmer end to the week, chilly holiday weekend
-
Temps in the high 40s Tuesday, a cool down later this week
-
Party cloudy days ahead, rain later in week