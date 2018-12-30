× Woman stabbed at South Side sports bar

CHICAGO — A woman was seriously injured after being stabbed at a South Side sports bar.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the 50 Yard Sports Bar and Grill on 75th Street near Michigan Avenue when two women got into a fight. One of them stabbed the other four times with a broken wine glass on the head, back and upper body.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and has been released.

The woman who stabbed the other woman was held by security until police arrived, and charges are pending.