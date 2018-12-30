Teens attack 3 people at CTA train station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are trying to find dozens of teenagers who attacked three people at a Red Line station on the Near North Side.

Police said the attack happened on the underground platform of the Red Line station at Chicago and State around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said dozens of teens attacked two men, 26 and 28, and a 29-year-old woman. Police said the teens kicked and punched them and then ran off.

It’s unclear if the teens stole anything.

The people were not seriously injured, but were treated for cuts and bruising at the scene.

The CTA stopped trains for a couple hours while police investigated. Service resumed around 9:30 p.m.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.