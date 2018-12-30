Sunday Brunch: Lemon Poppy Seed Doughnuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Onward’s Chef Kevin McCormick made doughnuts on the WGN Weekend Morning News.

Onward

6580 N. Sheridan Rd.

Chicago, IL 60626

onwardchi.com

Lemon Poppy Seed Doughnuts

• 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 cup sugar

• 1.5 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 tsp baking soda

• 2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 2 ea lemon zest

• 2 tbsp poppy seed

• 3/4 cup buttermilk

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

• 2 large eggs plus one egg yolk

• 6 cups vegetable oil

GLAZE

• 4 cups powdered sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/3 cup lemon juice

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large mixing bowl, mix together 1 cup of flour, sugar, baking

powder, baking soda, salt, lemon zest, and poppy seed.

2. In small mixing bowl, whisk together buttermilk, butter, and eggs. Add

wet ingredients to the dry and mix on medium speed for about 30

seconds.

3. With speed on low, gradually mix in the remaining flour a little at a

time. Add more or less flour as necessary to make a soft dough that is

moist and slightly tacky. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and chill for 1

hour.

4. Place oil in a Dutch oven and heat to 350°. Light color

Prepare the glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar, vanilla

and lemon juice until smooth. Add additional powdered sugar or lemon

juice if necessary for a thin glaze.

5. On a lightly floured surface, use a floured rolling pin to roll out the

dough to 1/2 inch thick. Use a floured donut cutter or a large and a

small biscuit cutter to cut out the donuts and donut holes. Gather

scraps together and roll out again to cut more donuts. Lightly score

the donuts three times, making a triangle in the ring of the donut to

help create the “petals”.

6. Cook several donuts at a time scored side up, flipping them over as

they rise to the surface and turn golden brown, about a minute per

side. Drain on a wire rack. Before frying another batch, make sure oil

temperature has returned to 350 degrees.

7. Remove the donuts from the oil and set them on the rack to drain and

cool slightly.

8. While still warm, dip the donuts, petals side down, into the glaze. Swirl

the donut in the glaze a little, then pick it up and let the excess glaze

dribble back into the bowl.

9. Return the glazed donut to the rack to let the glaze dry.

10. Repeat the process until all donuts and donut holes have been cooked

and glazed.