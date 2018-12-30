Report: Packers interested in interviewing Pat Fitzgerald for head coaching job

GREEN BAY – Pat Fitzgerald coaches Chicago’s Big Ten Team, but his old athletic director may want him back.

Packers team president Mark Murphy is reportedly interested in talking to Fitzgerald about potentially taking over as head coach.

“I thought Teddy Greenstein reported that over a month ago,” laughed Fitzgerald at Sunday’s Holiday Bowl press conference in San Diego. “I’ll reiterate my stance. What I said to him a month ago, ‘I don’t talk about rumors, number one and hashtag Go Cats.'”

The #Packers have interest in interviewing Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, sources say, and the connections are clear. This could be the one time Fitzgerald takes the interview. From this article https://t.co/2F75irh9f4 pic.twitter.com/V2NhOovkTM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2018

Murphy hired Fitzgerald in 2006, when he was the Northwestern A.D. Since then, Fitz has led the Wildcats to nine bowl games, including four straight.

Green Bay’s head-coaching vacancy should be appealing for one big reason.

He plays quarterback and signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension this year. Two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

However, Murphy says Rodgers will not be involved in the process of selecting Mike McCarthy’s successor, but is free to provide input.