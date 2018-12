× New Year’s Eve rainstorm will start as freezing rain- Winter weather advisories issued for area north and west of Chicago for early Monday morning

A developing storm system will bring significant rainfall to the Chicago area Monday. However, with temperatures hovering near freezing and residual cold surfaces the rain should begin as freezing rain causing some icing problems during the morning mainly in locations north and west of Chicago. The glazing will end by mid-Monday morning as temperatures rise above freezing and pavements will just be wet. On the tail end of the storm, the precipitation may mix with or turn to snow before ending as the storm system moves out of the area early Tuesday morning in the closing hours of 2018 and the very early hours of 2019, again creating some slick pavements.

WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-LEE-DEKALB-KANE-DUPAGE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, OREGON, DIXON, DEKALB, AURORA, ELGIN, AND WHEATON 221 PM CST SUN DEC 30 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. COOK- INCLUDING THE CITY OF CHICAGO 221 PM CST SUN DEC 30 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY NORTHWEST COOK COUNTY... * WHAT...A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NORTHWEST COOK COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.