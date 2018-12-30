Kenneth Davis wraps up the Bears’ regular season, looks ahead to the playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been on the show a number of times, but never has Kenneth Davis had the chance to preview the Bears in the NFL Playoffs.

That changed on Sunday.

The co-host of "The D and Davis Show" discussed the upcoming match-up with the Eagles on Sports Feed while also looking back on the just completed season finale against the Vikings - a 24-10 victory by Matt Nagy's team.

Kenneth talked with Josh Frydman about what this team has done this season while also looking at their possible road to Super Bowl LII over two segments on the program. You can watch the segment in the video above or below.