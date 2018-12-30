Freezing rain late Sunday could mean slippery Monday commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. for northwest Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, McHenry and Lake counties.

As clouds increase Sunday night they lead to a chance for rain, which will likely turn to freezing rain late in the overnight hours, continuing through 9 a.m. Monday for the counties mentioned above. Some ice accumulation is possible, with a glazing in northwest Cook County and even up to 0.1" in the other counties. This could lead to very slippery conditions on the roads Monday morning.

By mid-morning Monday, the precipitation is anticipated to have transitioned to all (non-freezing) rain areawide. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times, and rainfall totals may top 0.75".

As temperatures fall tomorrow evening we could see a light mixture of rain and snow. There's slight chance for drizzle, snow and freezing drizzle overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures on New Year's Day are expected to continue falling.

After a cold Wednesday we should expect a warming trend that could push highs into the lower 40s by next weekend when the Bears are back home for a playoff game.