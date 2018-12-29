× Where would I have to travel in the Southern Hemisphere to enjoy Chicago’s spring and summer weather year-round?

Dear Tom,

W. Traczyk

Dear W.,

Chicago’s year-round vigorous climate has no counterpart in the Southern Hemisphere as comparable geography and meteorology do not exist south of the equator. The land masses of South America, Africa and Australia lie too near the Equator to experience cold winters, and cold air sweeping north from Antarctica reaches the narrow southward extension of South America only after being moderated by transit across oceans. Southern Hemisphere cities with year-round high temperatures similar to Chicago’s April to October range from the lower 50s to the middle 80s include Buenos Aires, Argentina, Santiago, Chile and Canberra, Australia.