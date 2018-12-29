‘Surprise!’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gives his mom a new house for Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just won Christmas. And he’s also in the running for the title of “Son of the Year.”
The superstar posted a video on Instagram Saturday that showed his mother opening a Christmas present from him. It appeared to be a picture frame and included a note that said The Rock bought her a home.
“This one felt good,” he started his post. “Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.”
He goes on to say how much it means to him to give his mother, Ata Johnson, this gift.
All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another.
The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999.
They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.
Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need.
This gift is a special one though and the timing is very meaningful.
As for where the house is located, it’s up to her.
“I told her to treat this card like it’s “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants,” he said.
He ended the emotional post by saying,
I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.
And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.
Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.
Dwanta 🎅🏾