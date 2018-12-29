× Sheriff says alcohol most likely factor in crash that damaged Beach Park home

BEACH PARK, Ill. — The Lake County sheriff’s office said alcohol appears to be a factor in a crash involving a car that hit and damaged a Beach Park home.

The crash happened in the 10000 block of West Yorkhouse Road around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a Chrysler Sebring driven by 19-year-old woman from Waukegan was driving East when, for an “unknown reason” the vehicle left the roadway and struck the home.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The driver was able to walk to a nearby home and ask for help. She was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The home was deemed uninhabitable due to the damage caused by the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation. There are no charges at this time.