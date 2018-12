Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Just days ahead of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame, a highly interactive event is making a hockey heaven for fans of all ages in Chicago’s Millennium Park.

At the Winter Classic Fan Fest, fans can practice their slapshot, take the perfect snapshot or play mini hockey.

There is also plenty of Blackhawks and Bruins merchandise on hand.

The three-day fun fest celebrates the fans and is free to the public. It is open through December 31st.