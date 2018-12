CHICAGO – A worker was killed and four others injured in a fire at what appears to be a parking garage in downtown Chicago.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at the structure around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Hubbard Avenue and Orleans Street in River North.

Officials said four people were taken to the hospital. One person is dead.

The age and identity of the victims are not yet known.

Orleans and Hubbard EMS Plan 2 update: There are 4 transports and 1 DOA. pic.twitter.com/lXjWRJGgJ9 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 29, 2018

Traffic in the area is experiencing delays.