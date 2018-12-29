Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold returns later next week
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
Cold returns after a mild stretch
-
Warmer weather returns for the week
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
-
Temps in the high 40s Tuesday, a cool down later this week
-
Party cloudy days ahead, rain later in week
-
-
Cold persists through most of the week
-
Cold air arrives this week
-
Cold weekend and then a slight warmup