Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo gets married

It seems congratulations are in order for the new Mr. and Mrs. Rizzo!

Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes, it was a magical day. Happy New Year from The Rizzo’s. 🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/YzLpaWo9O2 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) December 31, 2018

“Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes, it was a magical day,” the Cubs first baseman posted on Twitter Sunday, along with a photo of him and his new bride, Emily.

Jessica Bryant posted a picturesque view on Instagram Saturday morning with the caption, “Beautiful day for a wedding.”

Dexter Fowler’s wife Aliya posted several images on her Instagram account both Friday and Saturday. The Fowlers’ daughter Naya was asked to be in Rizzo’s wedding as a flower girl.

Dexter Fowler posted a picture on Instagram Friday with Rizzo and David Ross on a golf course.

He captioned the post: “Rizzo Golf Invitation. #RizzoVakosWedding”

The Chicago Cubs first baseman got engaged to Emily Vakos in June of 2017 and tweeted “Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo”