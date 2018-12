CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have activated right guard Kyle Long for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

#Bears roster update:

We have activated OL Kyle Long from IR to the active roster and have waived QB Tyler Bray. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 29, 2018

Long has been out since suffering a tendon injury in his right foot against the New York Jets on Oct. 28.

After missing the last 2 months with a foot injury, Kyle Long is back on the Bears’ active roster for the season finale against the Vikings. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tgzqUJ8w3w — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 29, 2018

The NFC North-champion Bears could earn a first-round playoff bye with a win and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams, while the Vikings need a win or a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to make the playoffs as a wild card.