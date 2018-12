CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Chicagoland.

The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Weather Advisory for McHenry, Lee, Kane, Ogle, Kendall and DeKald counties until midnight.

Freezing drizzle and light snow is expected with ice accumulations possible.

Snow accumulation is expected to be less than one inch.

Slippery roads are possible with limited visibility.

— Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) December 28, 2018

