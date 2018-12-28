× Winter Weather Advisory for slick/icy conditions over a good portion of the Chicago area this Friday evening into the overnight hours

A mix of freezing drizzle and light snow has developed across an area west of Chicago and north of Interstate-80, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane and Kendall Counties until Midnight tonight (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map). The Advisory is also in effect for the area farther west into eastern Iowa, and could be extended farther east into the immediate Chicago area and south of Interstate-80.

If traveling or outside this evening watch for slick spots on the roads/highways as well as streets, parking lots, sidewalks and driveways as temperatures have already dropped in the upper 20s at many locations, and a glaze is likely to develop, making for very dangerous/slick and hazardous conditions.