Widow makes plea for driver to come forward after husband killed in hit and run

NILES, Ill. — The widow of an elderly man hit and killed in a hit and run in Niles Thursday pleaded to the community and the driver to help bring her closure.

Mary and Michael Potwora knew each other for 18 years but just got married in August.

“We loved sitting next to each other holding hands,” Mary Potwora said. “Last week, we danced in front of the Christmas tree. He said ‘It doesn’t get any better than this.’ … It was our first Christmas together and our last.”

The couple went out to dinner Thursday night and when they returned home, Michael Potwora told his wife he was going to walk to a nearby Hallmark store to get a greeting card.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Michael Potwora was crossing Greenwood Avenue at Betty Terrace, just two blocks from his home, when a vehicle hit him then fled the scene.

Widow of 72 y/o Michael Potwora of Niles is pleading for hit and run driver who killed her husband last night to turn themselves in. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/wAWqJt3A42 — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) December 28, 2018

“I want to meet this person and ask, ‘What happened? Tell the truth. Were you on the phone? Were you intoxicated? Were you trying to go some place and you were late?’” Mary Potwora said.

She is hoping someone will come forward or turn the driver in.

“I want to have closure to my life,” she said. “My life will never be the same.”

Niles Police Department ask anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the scene contact them at 847-588-6500.