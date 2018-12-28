Toy bear filled with human ashes accidentally given as gift

HOUSTON — A woman in Texas is trying to find the original owner of a stuffed bear she received in a white elephant gift exchange. That’s because she discovered the bear is filled with human ashes.

According to KTRK, Rakhi Desai and her friends hold an annual white elephant party.

This year, she didn’t think much of the bear she received, until she looked up the company stitched on its foot.

The Neptune Society provides cremation services, and that’s when she noticed this wasn’t your typical stuffed animal.

Her friend bought the bear at an estate sale, but doesn’t remember where, and the Neptune Society doesn’t keep records of items like the bear.

So Desai hopes someone will see her story and recognize the bear.

“Miracles happen every day. So, if there’s a positive end to this story that would be great,” she said.