Stefani Prime brought us a tasteful New Year treat with their delicious Linguine al Pescatore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stefani Prime in Lincolnwood is the latest concept by the Stefani Restaurant Group. Creating a modern meeting place between the city and the suburbs, Stefani Prime is a comfortable restaurant offering prime cuts, the freshest seafood, signature Italian dishes and more. More than just a steakhouse, the name Stefani Prime is a nod to offering the best of everything from premium fare to top notch service.

Make it a PRIME New Year. Resolve to indulging more in 2019, starting with dinner specials or a prix fixe menu by Chef Matteo Lo Bianco. Champagne toast at midnight, on us LIVE Music from Cindy Cronin!

Reservations: 847.696.6755

Stefani Prime NYE

December, 31st 2018

6755 N. Cicero Ave

Lincolnwood, IL 60712

More Info:

http://www.stefaniprime.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StefaniPrime

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StefaniPrime

Instagram: www.instagram.com/stefaniprime