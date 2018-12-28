Niles police update to say crash that killed elderly man not hit-and-run

NILES, Ill. – Police in Niles updated their statement Friday to say the driver in a crash that killed a pedestrian stayed at the scene.

Michael Potwora, 72, was crossing Greenwood Avenue and Betty Terrace in Niles around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initially, police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. On Friday, police released a statement and said the driver and vehicle remained on scene and the driver has been identified.

“Original reports indicated that a vehicle had fled the scene prior to police arrival, however based on the ongoing investigation; Niles Investigators have determined that not to be true,” the statement said.

There are no charges at this time. The investigation is ongoing.