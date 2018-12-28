Musical guest, Chelsea Bain performs ‘Gonna Feel This in the Morning’ live on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music as poignant as Chelsea Bain’s “Gonna Feel This in the Morning” or “Jaded” can only be the product of genuine experience. Her vocal delivery is as bold and unapologetic as her lyrics. Chelsea was born and raised a surprising and refreshing combination of a vibrant appearance, a light-hearted disposition, and a kick-ass attitude that she exudes in her life and her music. Raised on an Arizona ranch, she was surrounded by her two loves: country music and horses. At nineteen, Chelsea moved across the country to Nashville, Tennessee and got straight to work. She sifted through production styles and songs in search of a team of creatives who could bolster her authenticity and bring her stories to life. Chelsea has come into her own with fervent maturity and youthful energy, transcending traditional boundaries of demographics and genre.

When it comes to her music, Chelsea has a clear goal: “I want my music to connect me with people and connect people with each other. I want it to affect their emotions. Whether it be silly or serious, I want to make them feel something deeply. My live shows are an extension of my personality; it’s me being real and sharing with my fans that we are all in that room experiencing the same feelings—together.”

CHELSEA BAIN

JOE'S LIVE IN ROSEMONT

December, 28th 2018

www.joesliverosemont.com

More Info:

www.chelseabainmusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chelseabainmusic

Instagram: www.instagram.com/chelseabain