CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl into his car in the South Loop.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near South Archer and State Street.

The 14-year-old says a man driving an older model green Lexus sedan with a rear spoiler stopped to talk to her and offered her money. She ignored him and got away.

Police only provided a vague description of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Chicago police.