Lunchbreak: Short Rib Benedict
Executive Chef Bryant
Event:
New Year’s Day Pajamas Brunch at-
Broken Barrel Bar, 2548 N. Southport Ave., Chicago IL www.brokenbarrelbar.com
Rack House Kitchen & Tavern, 222 East Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, IL www.rackhousetavern.com
Recipe:
Short Rib Benedict
2 raw eggs, plus 5 egg yolks
1 cup braised short rib meat
1 cup braising liquid
2 frozen Pillsbury biscuits
3 cups clarified butter
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp micro cilantro
2 tbsp pickled red cabbage
Salt & pepper
- Preheat oven to 375 and bake biscuits for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
- Heat 1 cup of braised short rib meat with braising liquid in a small sauce pot.
- Heat non-stick saute pan with 1 tbsp butter and fry two eggs to over-easy doneness.
- Remove biscuits from oven and set aside.
- Using a countertop blender prepare hollandaise sauce with 3 cups clarified butter, 5 raw egg yolks, 2 tbsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp kosher salt.
- For plating, cut biscuits in half and top with warmed short rib meat, two over-easy eggs, ½ cup of hollandaise sauce, pickled cabbage and micro cilantro.
- Eat and enjoy!