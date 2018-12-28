Lunchbreak: Short Rib Benedict

Executive Chef Bryant

Event:

New Year’s Day Pajamas Brunch at-

Broken Barrel Bar, 2548 N. Southport Ave., Chicago IL  www.brokenbarrelbar.com

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern, 222 East Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, IL  www.rackhousetavern.com

Recipe:

Short Rib Benedict

2 raw eggs, plus 5 egg yolks

1 cup braised short rib meat

1 cup braising liquid

2 frozen Pillsbury biscuits

3 cups clarified butter

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp micro cilantro

2 tbsp pickled red cabbage

Salt & pepper

 

  1. Preheat oven to 375 and bake biscuits for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
  2. Heat 1 cup of braised short rib meat with braising liquid in a small sauce pot.
  3. Heat non-stick saute pan with 1 tbsp butter and fry two eggs to over-easy doneness.
  4. Remove biscuits from oven and set aside.
  5. Using a countertop blender prepare hollandaise sauce with 3 cups clarified butter, 5 raw egg yolks, 2 tbsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp kosher salt.
  6. For plating, cut biscuits in half and top with warmed short rib meat, two over-easy eggs, ½ cup of hollandaise sauce, pickled cabbage and micro cilantro.
  7. Eat and enjoy!

 